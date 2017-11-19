Aja Takes A Tumble!

The RuPaul's Drag Race Star Falls Off Stage!

Ohhhh, henney!!! As you may have already heard, season 9 RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, AJA, is getting a second chance at the crown. Aja will appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3. Hopefully, Aja’s latest performance is not an example of what is in store for her in the approaching season.

Before you watch the embarrassing video, please remember a little bit about Aja. She may not have been the most polished drag queen. She was incredibly popular on Instagram before getting onto Drag Race. Her fans still love her creativity. However, she is mostly known for going on a rant again fan favorite drag queen, Valentina. “You’re perfect, you’re beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista!” Aja didn’t last long on her original season, but she is arguably one of the most well-known in the most recent batch of drag queens to grace our screens.

Aja is celebrating her extended fifteen minutes of fame, drawing in crowds to any bar. Her production value and creative juices are clearly blowing some people away…even her! Over the weekend, a stunt in Aja’s latest lip synch has her sent back on possibly a wire? Anyway, her plan backfires and she falls behind the stage!

According to one commenter on Facebook: Aja was not harmed during her fall and finished the performance flawlessly. The gasps from the crowd are sure to make anyone’s hairs stand straight!

Check out the fall below!