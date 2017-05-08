Aja's Iconic Valentina 'Untucked' Rant Is The Club Banger You've Been Waiting For!

We know all of you fiendish RuPaul's Drag Race fans were living for the tense moments shared between season 9 queens Aja and Valentina, a few episodes ago.

And brilliantly, right after their iconic and infamous Untucked confrontation aired, handsome and talented out gay musician Adam Joseph turned Aja's epic "Linda Evangelista" rant, into just the club banger you've been waiting for!

Get into the sickening track, NOW available on on iTunes!

And in case you missed this amazing performance, get into season 6 queen, Laganja Estranja, performing "Linda Evangelista" at Hamburger Mary's in Long Beach:

#valentina #gagging #aja #rpdr #funny #todaysmood #lindaevangelista. VALENTINA YOUR SMILE IS BEAUTIFUL A post shared by Jv (@raudel_h) on May 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

#regram @rupaulofficial A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

And don't forget to buy "Linda Evangelista, feat. Aja" on iTunes!

H/T: The WOW Report