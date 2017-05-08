Aja's Iconic Valentina 'Untucked' Rant Is The Club Banger You've Been Waiting For!
Instinct Staff | May 8, 2017
We know all of you fiendish RuPaul's Drag Race fans were living for the tense moments shared between season 9 queens Aja and Valentina, a few episodes ago.
And brilliantly, right after their iconic and infamous Untucked confrontation aired, handsome and talented out gay musician Adam Joseph turned Aja's epic "Linda Evangelista" rant, into just the club banger you've been waiting for!
Get into the sickening track, NOW available on on iTunes!
And in case you missed this amazing performance, get into season 6 queen, Laganja Estranja, performing "Linda Evangelista" at Hamburger Mary's in Long Beach:
And don't forget to buy "Linda Evangelista, feat. Aja" on iTunes!
H/T: The WOW Report
Add new comment