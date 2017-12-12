Alabama Father Addresses The Humanity Of The Congressional Race In His State

NBCNews shared this video of an Alabama man outside of a Roy Moore event last night. Nathan Mathis, who says he is a local peanut farmer in Wicksburg, Ala., talks about losing his gay daughter to suicide when she was 23.

"I was anti-gay myself. I said bad things to my daughter, which I regret."

As they say, hindsight is 20/20. The past is clear for those of us that want to look at it. We're sorry for your loss Mr Mathis.

We all need to reflect on what we have done, what we have done to others, what we have done that may affect the lives of others. Unfortunately some of us in our nation, on this planet wear permanent blinders, only ingesting the information in front of us, no reflection on the past, and not a care for the things that may or may not affect those around us. It's all about the singular and what's in it for the self.

I do feel sorry for Mr Mathis and the loss of his daughter. He cannot change the past, but I believe he wants to change someone's present before their past becomes too much to bare. We thank you for coming forward now and trying to make a wrong into a right and being an example for others.

Will we see Alabama elect Roy Moore? I think so. We don't need another "Me Me Me" and "I do no wrong" so called human in Washington, D.C., but I think there are enough selfish souls out there that wear the same blinders as Moore and other less desirable representatives. But will enough people like Mr Mathis come forward and vote against Moore? Let's hope they do and let's hope I am wrong.