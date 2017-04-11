Alan Cumming Set To Open Club Cumming In NYC
Actor Alan Cumming is set to open a new bar called Club Cumming in New York City's East Village neighborhood!
According to Page Six:
“The Good Wife” star’s partnering with promoter Daniel Nardicio and the owners of Eastern Bloc on East Sixth Street — Anderson Cooper’s beau Benjamin Maisani and Darren Dryden — to reboot the bar in September.
We hear Eastern Bloc will wind down in August for Club Cumming to open after some renovations.
...
Cumming’s new concept “will be a mixture of performance, DJs [and] theme nights and as eclectic and unexpected as Alan himself,” his rep explained.
“Alan wants it to be a home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun.”
Sounds like fun! Will you be paying Club Cumming a visit?
(H/T: Queerty)
