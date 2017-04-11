Alan Cumming Set To Open Club Cumming In NYC

Actor Alan Cumming is set to open a new bar called Club Cumming in New York City's East Village neighborhood!

According to Page Six:

“The Good Wife” star’s partnering with promoter Daniel Nardicio and the owners of Eastern Bloc on East Sixth Street — Anderson Cooper’s beau Benjamin Maisani and Darren Dryden — to reboot the bar in September.

We hear Eastern Bloc will wind down in August for Club Cumming to open after some renovations.

Cumming’s new concept “will be a mixture of performance, DJs [and] theme nights and as eclectic and unexpected as Alan himself,” his rep explained.

“Alan wants it to be a home for everyone of all ages, all genders, all sexualities, who all enjoy letting go and making some mischief. No judgments, no attitude, no rules, except kindness, acceptance and fun.”