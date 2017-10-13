Alaska Unmasks Valentina in New Parody Video 'Valentina'

The last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race left us gasping and clutching our pearls during the unexpected moment when Season 9 fan favorite, Valentina, refused to take her bedazzled face mask off during a lipsync against Nina Bo’Nina “None of Your Business” Brown.

With backlash that has been felt almost a year later for the RPDR diva, this pivotal moment in drag race herstory will certainly resonate with faithful fans for seasons to come.

Since then, Valentina has gotten her share of hate mail and online trolling for her disappointing choice that knocked her out of the race after being a front runner in the competition.

All this aside, we can now celebrate the endless material this has given us, from memes, to gifs, and now even music videos.

Enter Alaska Thunderfuck, RPDR All-stars Season 2 winner, who has put some lipstick on Luis Fonsi’s Summer bop Despacito and rebranded it in this parody you won’t be able to get out of your damn head, Valentina.

With Alaska’s convoluted Spanish, she recounts that game-changing moment on RPDR, paying homage to her signature looks and throwing around some nonsensical lyrics that elevate the campy tune.

Check out Alaska’s video Valentina that will have you thanking the Virgen de Guadalupe