Alec Baldwin Tweets In Support Of Kathy Griffin

Alec Baldwin, who much to our amusement has been impersonating Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, tweeted out his support to fellow comedian Kathy Griffin.

By now, you well know that Griffin has been ostracized for posing for a photo in which she appears to hold up a bloody replica of Trump's head.

After Kathy apologized at a recent press conference, Alec took to Twitter to show his support.

1- Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy....baby...I've been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

2- a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, "No! We're serious!"

No one. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

4- Kathy...fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

