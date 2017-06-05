Alec Baldwin Tweets In Support Of Kathy Griffin
Instinct Staff | June 5, 2017
Alec Baldwin, who much to our amusement has been impersonating Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, tweeted out his support to fellow comedian Kathy Griffin.
By now, you well know that Griffin has been ostracized for posing for a photo in which she appears to hold up a bloody replica of Trump's head.
After Kathy apologized at a recent press conference, Alec took to Twitter to show his support.
Thought on Alec's Tweets?
H/T: WOW Report
Add new comment