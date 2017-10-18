Alex Jones Loses It After Learning That Drag Queens Are Reading To Children In Libraries Across The Country

Photo: Lil Miss Hot Mess at the Park Slope branch of the Brooklyn Public Library (L), Alex Jones Screen Shot (R)

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appeared to come unhinged when he recently discovered that drag queens were reading to children at libraries across he country.

In fact, the InfoWars host became so angry that by the end of his segment, he got up and threw his chair across the studio.

Jones pointed to the New York Times article, "Drag Queen Story Hour Puts the Rainbow in Reading," from earlier this year to support his arguments.

Jones fumed:

“They show up and they have their way with your children in demon outfits. “If you’ve got men that look like 400 pound goblin demons with your children, there’s nothing you won’t put up with.”

Getting even angrier, he continued:

“Imagine if somebody in a demon outfit showed up next to a baby giraffe and said, ‘Hi, I’m a demon be inclusive don’t be mean to me. Let me wear demon horns and come up and look like a complete alien from another planet. Let a space alien — and by the way this is a program– they dress up like space aliens all over the United States and all over the world in horrible demon psychopath outfits that make Pennywise look beautiful.”

Watch:

