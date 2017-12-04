Alexander Polinsky Demands Scott Baio Speak Of Abuse!

Ohhh, yes, please take a seat and feast your eyes on this next juice! Literally, I will take any chance I get to bury former actor, Scott Baio, so here I am striking while it’s hot! Have you been up to date on the latest gossip surrounding Biao’s former child costar on the once household hit, Charles In Charge. I mean, I wasn’t alive when Charles in Charge was airing, so I’m not familiar with the series at all. It’s not like they are running reruns of the series on Logo like they do with Golden Girls and Facts of Life. Honestly, I don’t know much about Biao except for how horrendous he was on some VH1 shows, is extremely Republican Conservative, and since he’s made an ass out of himself on social media; do you remember when he mocked the death of his former costar, Erin Moran? He’s made some decisions that are so foul you can’t help but connect them to him!

Alright, so Baio’s former child co-star, Alexander Polinsky, is taking to social media to discuss alleged accusations of abuse! What?! Polinsky has seemed to get steady work despite having the curse of being a child star. I’m still trying to figure out his sexuality, although not important, could still help with some insight of the allegations. From his social media, he’s a bit eccentric and flamboyant, which is the sign of any good artist.

I‘m trying to contact former castmate @ScottBaio and I am having no luck. I want to speak with him about the abuse I suffered and witnessed on the set of Charles in Charge. Physical, mental, verbal & sexual abuse.

Please retweet this with maximum effort. — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) December 3, 2017

I’m getting off track here! We have to remain focused. So, Polinsky has been trying to reach out to Baio regarding how he was treated on the set of Charles In Charge. He made cryptic tweets stating that he needs to speak to Baio regarding a few things they’ve spoken on the phone about years ago. Polinsky then tells Twitter that he suffered mental, physical, and sexual abuse. If he doesn’t connect with Baio, he’s threatening to go to the press. Polinsky…go girl!

Please retweet my pinned tweet at the top of my feed. @ScottBaio still has not contacted me. I will keep trying...I really need to communicate with him. If I cannot, I will go to the press. — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) December 3, 2017

Allegedly, Baio’s wife…who is completely fine being known as “MrsScottBaio” (Whackjobs), reached out to Polinsky. Polinsky is not having it and refuses to speak with her.

So @MrsScottBaio sent me a DM. I don’t know her.

I asked for @scottbaio to DM me. I was his costar when I was a child, for 4 years & 100+episodes of Charles in Charge. It’s not like he doesn’t know me. Pls RT the tweet at the TOP OF MY FEED. Thanks for all the awesome support. — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) December 3, 2017

Even one of the former Charles In Charge costars seems to be in on everything. Actress, Nicole Eggert, is taking a stand with Polinsky, asking her followers to retweet Polinsky’s cries for help.

Could Baio be the next domino in Hollywood to fall due to abuse allegations? Or, could it have been someone on set and Baio knew about the alleged activity. I’m going to be watching this story closely as it unravels.

Check out some more tweets from Polinsky below:

If you care about truth

If you care about kids

If you think that mental, physical & sexual abuse and exploitation of kids is wrong Please look at the tweet above

At the TOP OF MY FEED

& retweet I need to speak with the man who was once my childhood idol & hero@ScottBaio — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) December 3, 2017

Here’s what I want. I want @ScottBaio to write me by DM. Thx but I don’t need any other contact info or for anyone else to be a go-between. I‘m not comfortable communicating with him on the phone at this time. I hope he reaches out. Pls RT my tweet at the top so he will DM me. — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) December 4, 2017

For 30 years I’ve held in the embarrassment and shame of being abused daily on the set of Charles in Charge. I had to watch other children be abused as well. It was devastating, destroyed me personally and made me an angry person for many years. I’m not embarrassed anymore. RT! — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) December 4, 2017

What do you expect this outcome will be?!