Alexander Polinsky Demands Scott Baio Speak Of Abuse!
Grab Your Torches!
Ohhh, yes, please take a seat and feast your eyes on this next juice! Literally, I will take any chance I get to bury former actor, Scott Baio, so here I am striking while it’s hot! Have you been up to date on the latest gossip surrounding Biao’s former child costar on the once household hit, Charles In Charge. I mean, I wasn’t alive when Charles in Charge was airing, so I’m not familiar with the series at all. It’s not like they are running reruns of the series on Logo like they do with Golden Girls and Facts of Life. Honestly, I don’t know much about Biao except for how horrendous he was on some VH1 shows, is extremely Republican Conservative, and since he’s made an ass out of himself on social media; do you remember when he mocked the death of his former costar, Erin Moran? He’s made some decisions that are so foul you can’t help but connect them to him!
Alright, so Baio’s former child co-star, Alexander Polinsky, is taking to social media to discuss alleged accusations of abuse! What?! Polinsky has seemed to get steady work despite having the curse of being a child star. I’m still trying to figure out his sexuality, although not important, could still help with some insight of the allegations. From his social media, he’s a bit eccentric and flamboyant, which is the sign of any good artist.
I’m getting off track here! We have to remain focused. So, Polinsky has been trying to reach out to Baio regarding how he was treated on the set of Charles In Charge. He made cryptic tweets stating that he needs to speak to Baio regarding a few things they’ve spoken on the phone about years ago. Polinsky then tells Twitter that he suffered mental, physical, and sexual abuse. If he doesn’t connect with Baio, he’s threatening to go to the press. Polinsky…go girl!
Allegedly, Baio’s wife…who is completely fine being known as “MrsScottBaio” (Whackjobs), reached out to Polinsky. Polinsky is not having it and refuses to speak with her.
Even one of the former Charles In Charge costars seems to be in on everything. Actress, Nicole Eggert, is taking a stand with Polinsky, asking her followers to retweet Polinsky’s cries for help.
Could Baio be the next domino in Hollywood to fall due to abuse allegations? Or, could it have been someone on set and Baio knew about the alleged activity. I’m going to be watching this story closely as it unravels.
Check out some more tweets from Polinsky below:
What do you expect this outcome will be?!
