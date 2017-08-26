All of the Amazing Looks from Flamecon: The World's Largest Queer Comic Con

Last weekend saw a yearly event that is a sight to be seen, as Flamecon came storming into the heart of New York right outside Manhattan at the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott.

What is Flamecon you might ask? In its third year of being active, Flamecon is a two-day comics, arts, and entertainment expo showcasing creators and celebrities from all corners of LGBTQ geek fandom. It features thoughtful discussions, exclusive performances, screenings, costumes, and more!

This year's featured a plethora of talented artists and exhibitors who were there to showcase their queer art in many capacities, including San Francisco's Justin Hall who is the creator of the fantastic Hard to Swallow comic series, and SquareBears, which is a comic about NYC bears Hector and Toby and their menagerie of friends in a world of hook-up apps, leather chaps and everything in between! Adorable.

Take a look at some of the amazing visuals and cosplay from this year's event. If you are interesting in heading there next year, check out their official site. Sounds like an awesome weekend to spend with fellow LGBT cosplayers.