All The Places It’s Legal To Drink In Public In The US

There's nothing like walking the streets in the summer, enjoying festivals, sight seeing, and people watching while having a nice cool adult beverage in hand. I've been spoiled by my visits to New Orleans and I am sooo missing that city this weekend, walking in the French Quarter, watching a Mardi Gras parade, or venturing off to a Saints or Pelicans game, all with a drink in hand.

New Orleans is not the only place adults can consume in the streets. Its almost expected and mandatory to do it in NOLA and in the second town that comes to mind, Las Vegas, but what other municipalities across the country allow you to tank up while you walk about?

Towns that are free of open container laws allowing public boozing (marked with beer mugs) generally still prohibit you from drinking in public parks, or near religious sites, homeless shelters,etc. Plastic to-go cup are pretty much mandatory.

Hood River, OR Arlington, TX Gulfport, MS East Aurora, NY Fort Worth, TX Las Vegas, NV Erie, PA New Orleans, LA Treasure Island, FL Fredericksburg, TX Indianapolis, IN Butte, MT