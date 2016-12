Since we've been good all year long (::ahem::), we deserve to get everything on our Christmas list, right?

And you better believe at the tippy top of that list is Colby Melvin, dressed appropriately for the holiday:

When you wanna be festive, but it's really hot outside. A photo posted by Colby Melvin (@colbymelvin) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

Right now, we can't think of a better present!