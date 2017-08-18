Aly & AJ Are Back With New Single "Take Me Out"

After a long 10 years without new music from sister duo, Aly & AJ, they are back and will be releasing a new EP soon. Their new single, "Take Me Out," is filled with an 80's-inspired feel with plenty of synth. Most of us can't forget their sophomore album, Insomniatic, that inspired the hit "Potential Breakup Song." It's been a long time since we've had a great jam and the new single will surely be put on repeat.

Listen to the track below:

In a press release AJ explained the reason for the hiatus, "Aly and I felt personally discouraged by music in general. We still had so much to prove to people, even though we had made a mark in the industry. It honestly was overwhelming,"

While it has been a long time coming, we are excited to see Aly & AJ back on the scene, and cannot wait for the release of the full EP.