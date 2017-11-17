Amazon Urged To Drop Tambor After New Allegations From Co-Star

Less than a week after Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor’s previous assistant Van Barnes accused him of sexual abuse, actress Trace Lysette has come forward to recount instances when Tambor has engaged in sexual misconduct her.

The actress, who plays Shea on Transparent, took to social media to share her #MeToo story, in hopes that Amazon would re-center the show on the rest of the characters and remove Maura, played by Tambor, from the show. We wrote about it just a couple of days ago!

Here is Trace Lysette’s full official post:

Now, GLAAD has released a statement in support of Lysette’s requests and is being joined by Transparent writer, Our Lady J, against the inexcusable allegations.

According to an official press release, GLAAD states:

Trace Lysette is a gifted actress and a trailblazer for the inclusion of transgender women in Hollywood. For too long transgender women have been forced to hide stories of harassment and abuse in the workplace, and Trace has taken a powerful stand in calling for an industry where all women can work in safe environments. The show ‘Transparent’ is bigger than one person and is home to some of the most talented trans people in Hollywood – both in front of the camera and behind. GLAAD stands with Trace in her hope that the inappropriate situations she and others endured on set will be remedied, and that future seasons will focus on more of the many brilliant characters that audiences love and care about.

Our Lady J, immediately posted the following in response to Lysette’s claims:

My heart is broken. I’m struggling to put together words right now, as I’m flooded with emotions. Any abuse of power is inexcusable, but hearing the stories of Van and Trace have particularly shattered me. I honor the strength and courage that it must have taken for them to tell their truth. Thank you for your leadership, Trace. Thank you for speaking up. And thank you for your proposed solution at the end of your statement. You are right — we cannot let trans content be taken down by a single cis man. I’m sure I’ll have more to say, but this is as much as I can get out in this very emotional moment. My heart goes out to all victims of abuse, told and untold. I hope this is the beginning of our time to heal.

But the support for Trace Lysette doesn’t end there. Many are sounding off as allies to the trans actress:

I, too, have rolled my eyes to move on & survive, believing no one would believe me. I hear you, believe you & applaud your courage to speak up, @tracelysette. https://t.co/5K6AfIv1Vo — Janet Mock (@janetmock) November 17, 2017

Love to @tracelysette And agree on the necessity of centering trans actors. https://t.co/zewTDaa6eC — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) November 17, 2017

Sending you lots of positive energy! So glad you and Van spoke up to say #metoo! This is unacceptable! — Blossom C. Brown (@BlossomCBrown) November 17, 2017

Could this be only the beginning of allegations against Jeffrey Tambor? And will Amazon decide on a future for Transparent without its leading character?