Amber Riley brought down the house with a showstopping performance of the Dreamgirls classic "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" at the 2017 Olivier Awards in London on Saturday night.

Watch her blow the roof off!

Amber also won the Olivier for Best Actress in a musical. Clearly it's a much deserved honor!

Congrats, Amber!

(H/T: Vulture)