Amber Rose: "I Wouldn't Be Comfortable" Dating A Bisexual Man

Despite being very open-minded with regards to her own sexuality (and vocal about it), this week Amber Rose shared on her Loveline podcast that she's not comfortable with bisexual men romantically or sexually. Amber says she identifies as bisexual herself.

As transcribed by Just Jared, Amber shares on Loveline:

“I think it’s amazing when a guy is bisexual and he’s comfortable with it,” Amber said. “But in my personal life, in my sex life, in who I choose to love, I just think that I would think about it too much. It would bother me in a way. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.” Amber made sure to clarify that she was not judging anyone who is bisexual and that she is bisexual herself – she’s not not personally comfortable with dating bisexual men. “Maybe I’m not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he’s out with his boys, it’s just more of a moment, I don’t know,” she went on. “I don’t know if it’s me feeling threatened, I don’t know,” she added. “It’s not that I’m not okay with it outside of my personal life but when it comes to me and who I lay down with, I’m just not comfortable with it.”

You can watch Amber's full Loveline episode, below:

