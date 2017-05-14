'American Gods' Creator & Stars Talk THAT Gay Sex Scene

American Gods series creator Bryan Fuller and stars Mousa Kraish and Omid Abtahi chatted with Entertainment Weekly following their groundbreaking sex scene which has been described as the "hottest and most pornographic in TV history."

Watch their interview with Entertainment Weekly below!

Bryan Fuller also spoke with Vulture, sharing that he actually forced the creative team to reshoot the sex scene because it wasn't gay enough. From Vulture:

When American Gods showrunner Bryan Fuller first saw a cut of his show’s epic gay-sex scene, he didn’t mince words. “I was like, ‘Okay, unless he has a 12-inch, candy-cane cock and can fuck around corners, his dick’s not getting in him,” Fuller recalled. “So you guys need to go back and figure out where holes are.”

Fuller continues, sharing:

“We felt like for Salim, as a man coming from a country that throws you off the top of buildings if you’re gay, a blowjob in an alley is probably his only sexual experience,” Fuller said. “We felt like the djinn, in this romantic gesture, wanted to give him a more intimate sexual experience. We wanted it to be incredibly visual and gorgeous. We wanted those things not to be lurid, but to be beautiful and captivating and for heterosexuals to watch the love scene between these two men and not go ‘Ew,’ but go, ‘That’s gorgeous.’”

Did you see Sunday's episode of American Gods on Starz? What did you think of the much talked about sequence?