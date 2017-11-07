Amid The Latest Sexual Assaults: Hollywood Needs Change!

Will The LGBTQ Community Come To The Rescue?

Previously, I’ve been extremely vocal about my feelings that Hollywood is entering a new revolution. Although you may not know, I work in Entertainment in Los Angeles and have gotten some insider scoop which NDAs prevent me from whistle blowing. After the endless sexual allegations against powerful, Caucasian men – straight and gay – come to fruition; combined with Donald Trump’s leaked “locker room talk”, women are more inspired than ever to bring a necessary change to the world. And so is the LGBTQ community.

According to Reuters: Women, gays, and people of color may be the saviors needed in the Entertainment Industry and beyond:

“Sexual harassment scandals sweeping from Hollywood to other industries globally highlight the need to have more women, gay and black people in power at a time when minority rights are being rolled back, LGBTQ campaigners said on Tuesday.”

Openly-gay, Oscar winning screenwriter, Dustin Lance Black, who is friends with accused Bryan Singer, claims same-sex abuse in Hollywood has been going on for too long:

“We’ve heard about the casting couch in Hollywood forever but I think this is likely the end of that. We now need to create an environment in Hollywood where women and LGBTQ people feel safe and then we will see more diversity among the people who succeed in television and film.”

I think it’s important that we see sensational representation from the LGBTQ community in all industries, but especially Hollywood. We are seeing gay men like Tyler Grasham and Kevin Spacey allegedly looking like pedophiles. It’s not a good look for the community. It’s essential to have a positive voice in our community, especially now, in Entertainment. We can no longer let these men allegedly use their power to sexually abuse the next generation of gay artists entering into this industry. The change can only start with us.

With good faith, we can only hope that Black follows through with his word to educate and train young LGBTQ artists and raise them to their fullest potential. It’s safe to say that for some time, I don’t think we’ll be seeing many older, gay men being talent agents to young stars. It’s a sensitive topic that can harm many of our gay brother’s careers at this point. Luckily, I do believe that society will separate pedophilia from homosexuals. This is not us, or what we believe in.

The head of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, hopes that women can succeed in finding the problem in Hollywood:

“It is important this is starting to come out and I hope we see a turnaround in Hollywood where more women, people of color and LGBTQ get into more power because the problem is where the power lies.”

Are you ready for a change in Hollywood? Are women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community the answer?