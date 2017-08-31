Anderson Cooper Almost Gets Too Kinky For Day-Time Talk

Silver daddy Anderson Cooper sat in for Ryan Seacrest as a co-host of Live Kelly & Ryan and his morning coffee talk with Kelly Ripa almost got a little too kinky for day-time talk.

When doing the usual morning talk show banter, Anderson mentioned an interesting fact about the first ATM (automated teller machine). A harmless piece of trivia turned innuendo that Anderson started to go in the wrong direction.

I can’t remember my first ATM—oh, I remember my first ATM. You know what they say, " you never forget your first ATM"…one of those beautiful experiences.

We all know that Anderson wasn’t talking about PINs, but definitely was talking about deposits and withdrawals.

Check out the video below—but skip to 04:11 to get a laugh of the silver fox’s fumble.