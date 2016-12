Anderson Cooper and his partner Benjamin Maisani got up close and personal with the lucky elephants at Green Hill Valley Elephant Camp in Myanmar.

The pair stripped down to help care for the elephants at the sanctuary. They were joined by their pal Pablo Raimondo, an Argentinian comic book artist.

washing an old elephant at #GreenHillValleyElephantCamp in #Myanmar. A sanctuary for elephants rescued after decades working in the logging industry A photo posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:43am PST

@pablor2810 and Benjamin after washing the elephants A photo posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:13am PST

Got to feed and help wash old elephants today at #GreenHillValleyElephantCamp near Kalaw in #Myanmar. They have been rescued after decades working for the timber industry. A photo posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:48am PST

We could use a little assistance with our trunks too, guys!

