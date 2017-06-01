Andrew Garfied Lipsyncs To Whitney Houston In Front Of Michelle Visage & Laverne Cox

Does Andrew Garfield have what it takes to lipsync in front of RuPaul's Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage?

The British-American actor, who is currently starring in a London revival of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning drama Angels in America, let off some steam at the London stop for the "Queens Werk The World" tour!

Watch:

Shantay you stay, Andrew!

And what did Michelle think?

H/T: OMG