Andrew Garfied Lipsyncs To Whitney Houston In Front Of Michelle Visage & Laverne Cox
Instinct Staff | June 1, 2017
Does Andrew Garfield have what it takes to lipsync in front of RuPaul's Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage?
The British-American actor, who is currently starring in a London revival of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning drama Angels in America, let off some steam at the London stop for the "Queens Werk The World" tour!
Watch:
Shantay you stay, Andrew!
And what did Michelle think?
H/T: OMG
