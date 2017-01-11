Andrew Garfield Kisses Stephen Colbert On 'The Late Show'

If you want to kiss Andrew Garfield, apparently all you have to do is ask.

WE'RE ASKING, ANDREW!!!!

Garfield stopped by The Late Show to promote his new film Silence and explained his lip-lock with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes:

“I just wanted Ryan to know I loved him no matter whether he won or lost. I wanted him to know that it doesn’t matter,” Garfield explained.

This was clearly enough to inspire Colbert (or anyone), who then asked Garfield if he was comfortable kissing other men. Thankfully, Andrew said yes and laid one on the late night host!

“What were we talking about?” Colbert joked after the kiss. “You’re a very gentle lover.”

Us next, Andrew!!

(H/T: EW)