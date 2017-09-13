Andrew Rannells and Jane Lynch To Guest Star on Will and Grace

We have more Will and Grace guest star announcements for you guys.

As the new revival of the classic gay sitcom is just around the corner and as production for the show continues, lots of names have been listed as people who will appear in an episode or two.

Even big rumors like Michelle Obama guest starring have spread around.

But, with rumors like that there are also confirmations like the announcements of Minnie Driver and Harry Connick Jr. coming back to be a part of the show.

And now, we have even more news as Andrew Rannells and Jane Lynch have been added to the show as guest stars.

“Details on their characters are being kept under tight wraps except that they will appear in the same episode, which begins production this week,” said The Hollywood Reporter.

This news comes just as Rannells has finished up his work with the series closure of HBO’s Girls and his start up as a part of Netflix’s Big Mouth.

In addition, Lynch was last seen in Manhunter: Unabomber and is also preparing for her return to animation in Wreck-It Ralph 2.

We’re excited to see Rannells and Lynch in their upcoming projects and in Will and Grace.