Andy Cohen Appears To Forget Who Kathy Griffin Is While Talking CNN New Year's Eve Gig

When TMZ recently caught up with Andy Cohen at LAX, they seized the opportunity to ask him about his upcoming New Year's Eve gig.

It's clear that Andy is psyched to co-host CNN's New Year's Eve special with his good friend, Anderson Cooper.

The Watch What Happens Live host told TMZ:

"We're planning it all out. "We're trying to figure out what we're gonna do. It's a lot of time."

But when asked if he'd spoken with Kathy Griffin, Anderson's former co-host for the annual special, Andy appeared to forget who the comedian was.

Watch:

Which may have been a reference to this:

In a recent interview, Kathy had some choice words for her former friend, Anderson Cooper.

**UPDATE:

Kathy Griffin commented on the exchange on Twitter: