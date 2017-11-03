Andy Cohen Calls Kathy Griffin's Video 'A Bag of Bull***t'

There clearly seems to be no love lost between Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin, especially with the latter posting a jawdropping 17 minute long video where she went after him as well as TMZ's Harvey Levin and many other people in the entertainment industry.

She accused him of offering her hardcore drugs right before Watch What Happens Live was supposed to begin, as well as saying he was a "miserable boss" and that him and Harvey "live to take women down.”

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

Andy originally tweeted right after the video came out the following: "I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up." In the days since, social media has taken their stance on whose side they are on, and for the most part, it's #teamkathygriffin.

Now, Andy has come forward and has a lot more to say about the incident, which Page Six reports that he called Kathy's video "A bag of bullshit."

“All I have to say about the mishegas of this weekend, and I only have one thing to say about this bag of bulls—t … it’s so funny, because I was on my way to have lunch with [co-host] John Hill in L.A. for his birthday when TMZ approached me,” Cohen, said on the “Andy Cohen Live” radio show Monday (via People).

“Usually with TMZ, you’re walking and you say your thing and you get in your car,” he continued.“Well, my driver parked on the second level of the parking lot, so we’re standing there all that time waiting for the elevator, and that’s why it kept going on and on — and I didn’t really know how to pivot in the conversation. Like, ‘What, what, I don’t know!’ So I failed my Mariah impression.”

The impression he did was to reference Mariah Carey's version when she claimed to not know fellow singer Jennifer Lopez. Then, he saw the video.

“So I didn’t land that ‘I don’t know her,’” Andy griped. “But can I ask you a question? If you were a comedian and someone said, ‘I don’t know you,’ and it was obvious, like, aren’t there much more important things? How offensive is that in the galaxy?”

We have been delayed for FOUR HOURS and I'm fairly certain I am really getting on his nerves #bored #listless #restless #sober #pandaexpress A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Andy vowed, at some point, to talk about the situation someday.

“We will have this conversation — you, John, me, and everyone who listens to Radio Andy, when the moment is right,” he said. “I’m going to reserve an hour, okay? And we’re going to talk about it. And I’m going to spill the tea all over myself. But I’m not having it today. We will have it. Because I owe it to everybody who’s listening. And myself. I’m a truth teller, okay?”

Whose side are you on here?