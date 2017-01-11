Andy Cohen To Host 'Love Connection' Revival On Fox

Instinct Staff | January 11, 2017

Andy Cohen is set to host Fox's revival of Love Connection according to BuzzFeed's Jarett Weiselman and good news--it'll also include same-sex couples!

Weiselman tweeted the news from the Television Critics Association upfronts:

The Hollywood Reporter also provides details:

Fox says each hour of Love Connection will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they will dish the dirt in front of a live studio audience, with Watch What Happens host Cohen overseeing. Fox entertainment president David Madden confirmed that the reboot will feature "all versions of couples," including same-sex pairings.

"I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” Cohen said.

Excited for Love Connection? Here's a clip from the original series:

 

 

