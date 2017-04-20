Andy Cohen Speaks Out To Chechnya's Leader Over Imprisonment Of Gays

Andy Cohen is using his platform for good and is speaking out against the grave injustices currently being endured by gay and bisexual men in Chechnya.

In a message directed toward Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, he called for the release of the men that have been imprisoned and tortured for being gay. Watch Cohen's video:

Cohen also encouraged his viewers and social media followers to sign this Outreach International petition.

Thanks, Andy!

(H/T: Towleroad)