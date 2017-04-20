Andy Cohen Speaks Out To Chechnya's Leader Over Imprisonment Of Gays
Instinct Staff | April 20, 2017
Andy Cohen is using his platform for good and is speaking out against the grave injustices currently being endured by gay and bisexual men in Chechnya.
In a message directed toward Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, he called for the release of the men that have been imprisoned and tortured for being gay. Watch Cohen's video:
Cohen also encouraged his viewers and social media followers to sign this Outreach International petition.
Thanks, Andy!
(H/T: Towleroad)
