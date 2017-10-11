Andy Cohen Will Replace Kathy Griffin As Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve Co-Host On CNN

Andy Cohen has now confirmed he will replace Kathy Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host on CNN's annual New Year's Eve special.

The news is out! I'm co-hosting New Year's Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 11, 2017

From ET:

Cooper and Cohen have been friends for years, with Cooper appearing on WWHL after Griffin was fired from CNN's New Year's Eve special. Griffin, who had co-hosted New Year's Eve with Cooper since 2007, was fired from the gig in May after her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

Amid the controversy, Cooper tweeted:

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

"We're still friends," Cooper told Cohen of Griffin in July. "And look, I said what I said about -- I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back."

Citing the CNN host's hurtful comments, Griffin, has said that her friendship with Cooper is over.