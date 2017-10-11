Andy Cohen Will Replace Kathy Griffin As Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve Co-Host On CNN
Andy Cohen has now confirmed he will replace Kathy Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host on CNN's annual New Year's Eve special.
From ET:
Cooper and Cohen have been friends for years, with Cooper appearing on WWHL after Griffin was fired from CNN's New Year's Eve special. Griffin, who had co-hosted New Year's Eve with Cooper since 2007, was fired from the gig in May after her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.
Amid the controversy, Cooper tweeted:
"We're still friends," Cooper told Cohen of Griffin in July. "And look, I said what I said about -- I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back."
Citing the CNN host's hurtful comments, Griffin, has said that her friendship with Cooper is over.
