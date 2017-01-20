Andy Mientus Claps Back At Biphobic Instagram Troll

Broadway performer and The Flash villain Andy Mientus clapped back at an Instagram troll who attempted to denigrate his bisexuality in response to this post:

#ghostlightproject #BeALight A photo posted by @andymientus on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:47am PST

Andy's sign reads:

"I am an out, bisexual (seriously) theater-maker. "I fight for diversity in ALL its forms, in all aspects of theater-making (casting, creative, administrative), as a means to evaluate underrepresented voices."

That empowering message wasn't enough for Instagram user ahmedkillzone who commented:

"Bisexuality don’t [sic} exist. People are gay or straight if he in a relationship with a man he is gay this how I see it."

Thankfully, Mientus isn't one to ignore biphobia; he responded:

"Are you devoid of sexuality when you are single? Are people only gay or straight if they are in relationships? Furthermore, have you ever considered that (gasp) not all relationships are monogamous?"

Well said, Andy!

(H/T: GSN)