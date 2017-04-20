'Angels In America' Starring Russell Tovey & Andrew Garfield To Play In U.S. Movie Theaters

The National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's Angels In America is currently running in London, but that doesn't mean we won't be able to see the show starring Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane and more here in the U.S.!!

National Theatre Live is bringing live screenings of the play stateside in movie theaters across the country via Fathom Events!

According to New Now Next:

Part 1: Millennium Approaches will screen on July 20 with Part 2: Perestroika screening July 27. The performances will be filmed live each day.

The National Theatre's production of Angels In America is directed by Olivier and Tony winner Marianne Elliott.

Can't wait!!

Get your tickets here!