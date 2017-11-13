Angelyne’s Life Will Run As Limited Series!

Emmy Rossum Plays The Billboard Icon!

Miracles really do happen! It wasn’t long ago that a reporter dug deep into the life of “famous-for-being-famous” Angelyne. Wait, don’t tell me – you don’t know who Angelyne is?! How gay are you?! I was hearing about Angelyne when I was just blossoming into a teenager. I won’t lie to you though, I was more often than not getting her confused with Amanda Lepore. But, Angelyne is her own person. She is literally the first person to become famous for being famous. History tells that she had a billboard advertising her self music and the music didn’t take off; but Angelyne did.

I currently live in West Hollywood, California. Angelyne is infamous for driving around in her bright pink speedracer. Yes, she’s mainly parked outside of bars on busy nights and mornings, selling photographs with her or Angelyne themed memorabilia, but that’s why we love her! She’s always kind, chatty, and wants to make a buck. She’s essentially a genius and probably hasn’t had a 9-5 job, well, ever. It looks like her pockets are about to grow...

REPOST FROM @ROCKYSCHENCKOFFICIAL: @OFFICIALANGELYNE CIRCA 1985. #ANGELYNE #HALLOWEEN #1980s A post shared by Angelyne (@fuckyeahangelyne) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

According to The Daily Mail UK, we’re about to have our next favorite television show: Angelyne’s limited TV series about - gasp – her life. YAS! It gets even better, Shameless star and should-have-an-Emmy, Emmy Rossum, is starring as Angelyne! Have you not seen Shameless?! Rossum is about to annihilate this role! I cannot help but think of when Agnes Bruckner, a seemingly basic brunette, transformed into Anna Nicole Smith for Smith’s Lifetime biopic. Bruckner looked sensational. I anticipate Rossum to take this exact turn.

Rossum teams up with her husband and Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail. Rossum tells of Angelyne:

“I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne. At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ [The series is] a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

Count me in!

It’s safe to say Rossum is excited and inspired by Angelyne. Check out her latest Instagram post below:

...a new adventure.... (link in bio) A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:10am PST

I know where I’ll be when Angelyne’s series starts: Glued to my television loving every moment. Will you be tuning in?!