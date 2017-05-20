Animated Short Film 'In A Heartbeat' Follows Adorable Gay Schoolboy Crush
Instinct Staff | May 20, 2017
Be still our beating hearts!!
This trailer for animated short film In A Heartbeat from filmmakers Esteban Bravo and Beth David is just about the cutest thing we've ever seen. You might even say it made our heart explode out of our chest!
Here's the synopsis:
"A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams."
Check out the trailer!
Bravo and David raised more than $14,000 on Kickstarter. We can't wait to see the finished film which is set to drop in Spring/Summer 2017!
(H/T: Gay Star News)
