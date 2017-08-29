Ann Coulter Implies Hurricane Harvey Is Punishment To Gays

In the only way Ann Coulter knows how, she took to Twitter to voice her conservative opinions about homosexuality and the horrible losses caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than "climate change." https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

Hurricane Ann really knows how to hit below the belt with her right wing hate in 140 characters or less. Especially during a time when Texas should be receiving any support possible. In her tweet, Coulter is referring to former mayor of Houston, Annise Parker, who was openly gay and served as mayor of Houston until 2016.