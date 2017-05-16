Ann Coulter Says She's Ready To Dump Trump

Donald Trump stan Ann Coulter is not pleased.

Speaking to the Daily Caller, the conservative political commentator explains she's gettting closer and closer to jumping off the Trump train.

“I’m not very happy with what has happened so far. I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But this isn’t North Korea, and if he doesn’t keep his promises I’m out. This is why we voted for him. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues. I hate to say it, but I agree with every line in my friend Frank Bruni’s op-ed in The New York Times today. Where is the great negotiation? Where is the bull in the china shop we wanted? That budget the Republicans pushed through was like a practical joke. Did we win anything? And this is the great negotiator? “It’s not like I’m out yet, but boy, things don’t look good. I’ve said to other people, ‘It’s as if we’re in Chicago and Trump tells us he’s going to get us to LA in six days. But for the first three days we are driving towards New York.’ Yes, it is true he can still turn around and get us to LA in three days, but I’m a little nervous. I have from the beginning been opposed to Trump hiring any of his relatives. Americans don’t like that, I don’t like that. That’s the one fascist thing he’s done. Hiring his kids.”

Mediaite responds:

The path through which she seems to be attempting to dodge responsibility for the consequences of her Trump lust appears to be via two basic, and very flawed, premises. The first is that there was no other choice but to let Trump try to save America. The second is that there was ever even a reasonable chance that he could succeed in making the country “great” again, or even doing much of what she and his adoring fans were so sure that he would. She now claims that “Trump was our last shot… What choice did we have?” This is a total fallacy. There were plenty of legitimate, qualified, conservative options in the primary who would have been just as “tough” on the border, for instance, as Trump was ever going to realistically be. They just wouldn’t have sold nearly as many books for her as Trump did. Basically, Ann seems to be claiming that since the Earth was going to be imminently hit with a giant meteor, that there was no risk in having a guy with no knowledge of how to fly be the one chosen to try to knock the asteroid out of the sky. Except our planet wasn’t really yet doomed for sure, and there were a lot of much better pilots from which to choose.

H/T: Joe My God