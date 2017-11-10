Anna Wintour Interviewed Meryl Streep, And It Was Amazing!

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour recently sat for an amazing interview with none other than Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

And as you'll see in the video below, Streep's arrival at the magazine's office was acknowledged with a sly wink and nod to the her fictionalized portrayal of Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada.

Early in the conversation, Wintour asked Streep:

"Obviously you've played a lot of extraordinary women. "What was the most challenging woman you ever played?"

Streep responded:

"Oh, I should say..."

Wintour interjects:

"No...we're not going to go there, Meryl."

Both women laugh.

"It wasn't anyway," said the esteemed actress. "It was fun."

But Streep wasn't there to discuss The Devil Wears Prada. Rather, she was present to discuss her role in Steven Spielberg's new film, The Post, which centers upon Wintour's late friend, Kay Graham, a former publisher of The Washington Post.

Additionally, Streep, who graces the cover of Vogue's December issue, spoke with Wintour about harassment in Hollywood, and other subjects.

It's an incredible interview, and well worth your time.

Watch: