Another Man Denied Timely Surgery Because He Is LGBT.

Is this a "bake me a gay cake" issue, round 2? When an LGBT person looking for a 'rainbow' cake is turned away, many have said to just go elsewhere and order from a company that deserves your business. It's still discrimination, but life goes on. It's just a cake, right? Well the cake concern is rearing its ugly discriminatory head in the health care realm once again.

A transgender man has sued a Catholic hospital in New Jersey after he says it cited religion in refusing to allow his surgeon to perform a hysterectomy procedure.

Jionny (jee'-AH-nee) Conforti says the procedure was medically necessary as part of his gender transition. His lawsuit filed Thursday comes at the same time as new regulations hailed as groundbreaking anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals have come under legal attack from religious groups. The 33-year-old Totowa man had scheduled the surgery at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in 2015. But he alleges in the lawsuit that a hospital administrator then told him that the procedure to remove the uterus couldn't be done because it was a "Catholic hospital." A hospital spokesman said he hasn't seen the lawsuit and could not comment. - foxnews.com

This is not the first time a transgender man has fought a religiously owned and run health care provider in regard to a canceled surgery. Back in august of 2016 Evan Minton had the same thing happen to him. It was only after he informed Dignity Health's Merch San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California that he was transgender did the administrators cancel his hysterectomy even though all the information was on the documents submitted to the hospital well in advance.

I've had some people mention to me that we shouldn't worry about the whole transgender medical issue or concerns. Well, of course that's just stupid. Shouldn't we be worrying about everyone's medical concerns? When someone is turned away from aide, no one wins.

As I entered BJ's Wholesale Club this afternoon, I was approached by a BIG RED BUS attendant. The BUS was present at the 'big box store' today as part of a Red Cross blood drive. He asked me if I could help today and I quickly responded, "I'm sorry, It's illegal for me to donate." I didn't add, because I've had sex with a man since 1979 and I didn't need to.

What do you think Instincters?

Is this gay cake wars round 2?

Is this an issue of shopping around for a non-bigoted health care provider?

Is this an issue we should not be having in 2017?

