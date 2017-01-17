Another Teen Wolf Literally Leaks Onto The Internet. Is It Mr Tyler Posey's Turn?

Our good friends over at ANTITWINK.com are back up and running. Ernie's been busy getting the boys all in line and sharing a great amount of stuff for all to see. The site's most recent post has us howling once again at a member of the MTV 'Teen Wolf' pack.

I talked to Ernie and he was like what is going on with these boys! They didn't post Cody Christian's video since he seemed pretty upset about the leak and I passed it up when I saw it a couple of days ago, but another Instinct blogger decided to share that post with you, and of course it did well. I still felt bad. We have had stars / guys in the past reach out to us and ask us to remove the posts and we have. That's no problem.

Both Ernie and I both agreed that it was a matter of time before Tyler Posey leaked himself all over the place. "He's basically showing his bulge every chance he gets."

In this video, both heads are never together in one shot, but most of the horny researchers are saying this is all Tyler.

Tyler, reach out to us if you want to have us pull the link down to your crotch free for all, but in the meantime, here it is. There's two ways you can go see the show.

1. Since we have friends over at ANTITWINK and love their stuff, head over to antitwink.com. You'll have to sign up and sign in, but as I said, their site has some great stuff that we cannot post on here. They have combined both of Tyler's videos into one.

2. Head over to twitter.com/RealityTVLeaks and Tyler's 2 videos should be there toward the top.

What do you think about sites sharing leaked photos or videos?

If it's out there, its out there?

If they recorded it and sent it, boys need to realize it is out there for everyone to see?

If you don't want it out, don't record it in the first place?

Are they all really leaked or are they put out there for attention / promotion?

