Another Trump Nominee is Majorly Homophobic. Shocker.

Another one of Trump's nominees have spoken out against homosexuality, stating that it is choice, and that the sanctioning of same-sex marriage could potentially lead to the legalization of pedophilia.

Sam Clovis, who reminds me of the Monopoly man if he kept passing go to the next buffet, is Trump's pick to be chief scientist for the Department of Agriculture.

According to CNN, Clovis made the comments between 2012 and 2014 in his capacity as a talk radio host, political activist, and briefly as a candidate for US Senate in Iowa. His nomination has drawn criticism from Senate Democrats, who argue his lack of scientific background makes him unqualified for the USDA post overseeing science.

Clovis has repeatedly argued that the science on homosexuality is unsettled and that "LGBT behavior" is a choice. The American Psychological Association has said that while there is no scientific consensus on the causes of sexual orientation, "most people experience little or no sense of choice about their sexual orientation."

Asked for comment on Clovis' beliefs surrounding the science of homosexuality, a USDA spokeswoman told CNN: "The Supreme Court settled the issue in 2015." The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

He also has made comments that the gay agenda wants to push not only same-sex marriage but also "polyamorous arrangements".

"Is the LGBT community wanting to stop the marriage arrangement at any two consenting adults? This is illogical. If society chooses to alter the definition of marriage, how can there be a line drawn at two adults? What is to say that polyamorous arrangements should not be included? What about other relationships? If that is the goal of the LGBT community leadership, then the reasons for rearranging the traditional definition is far more nefarious than just making a small segment of the population feel better."

Regardless of what aisle you sit on politically, this guy is yet another example of bad news for the LGBT community when it not only comes to protecting our rights, but showcasing that none of what he has said is true whatsoever. You gotta wonder whose next on the anti-LGBT hate train.