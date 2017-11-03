Another 'Will & Grace' Guest Star Is Returning For The Series Revival

One of our favorite recurring guest stars from Will & Grace is returning for the show's revival!

According to Variety, Molly Shannon will reprise her role as Val Bassett in an episode that will air next year, in the second half of the series return.

Val was first introduced to us as Will's neighbor during a 1999 episode of the NBC series. From then, Shannon would continue to appear in a total of five episodes, until her last appearance in 2004.

In her character arc on the show, Val went from playing Will's friend (and Grace's rival), to later becoming obsessed with Jack. And we can't wait to see what hilarity ensues upon her series return!