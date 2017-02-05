Ansel Elgort Channels 'American Psycho' In His Sexy 'Thief' Music Video

Ansel Elgort is a "Thief" in his new music video and he's stealing your heart and your body!

Elgort spoke to Rolling Stone about the American Psycho inspired video, directed by his brother Warren Elgort:

Channeling Patrick Bateman, Elgort's character is both vain and dangerous, preening in front of a mirror to flex his muscles after sex and never showing emotion as events transpire around him. "I had created a character while writing and producing this song that was the Thief," Elgort tells Rolling Stone of his creepy alter ego. "I couldn't wait to bring him to life in the video. For the performance, we wanted something colorful and rich. We went with an all-leather outfit and neon lighting while I sang and danced, like an Eighties dance video."

Did he succeed? Watch and decide for yourself!

"Music should be art," he says. "Musicians used to play characters all the time: Bowie, MJ, Freddie Mercury. I'm inspired by those guys [rather than] the modern pop star."

Could Ansel be the 2017 version of these icons?

(H/T: Breathe Heavy)