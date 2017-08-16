Anthony Scaramucci Is An LGBT Ally

Just a few days after his very very short tour (11 days!) as the White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci has been interviewed numerous times stating his disapproval of white nationalism and Trump’s actions (or lack thereof) against Neo-Nazis and the rally in Charlottesville.

TMZ recently caught up with Scaramucci to get some insight:

We need to condemn and denounce white nationalism. Absolutely horrific. I will condemn that stuff for the rest of my life, and as long as I’m breathing.

Is it possible that his points of view were more progressive than the Donald’s?

TMZ then asked the Mooch about his liberal stance on certain topics, namely in regards to the LGBT community.

I have been an active – for the last decade – gay rights, gay marriage equality supporter. Particularly here in New York and New York City but around the world. And I think that ‘life, liberty , and the pursuit of happiness’ when they wrote that, I don’t think it was just meant for straight people, and so for me, I’m a very active gay rights supporter.

Well, what do you know!? Anthony Scaramucci is an ally! Maybe he will be the grand marshall for any of next year’s pride parades? And if not, we can certainly get Mario Cantone to fill in for him.

Take a look at the video here