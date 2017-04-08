Anti-Gay NOM Celebrates Confirmation Of Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court

The anti-gay National Organization for Marriage (NOM) released this statement celebrating the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

NOM founder Brian Brown writes:

Marriage Supporter — I've got some great news -- Neil Gorsuch has just been confirmed by the Senate as the newest member of the US Supreme Court!

We did it! Thanks to you and so many NOM members and conservative activists across the country, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was able to muster the votes to change Senate rules to allow the Gorsuch confirmation to move forward, and Justice Gorsuch won a bipartisan majority. He now will join the Supreme Court as a worthy successor to the late, great Antonin Scalia.

This development is a huge boost for NOM and for the prospects of restoring true marriage to our nation's laws by reversing the illegitimate, anti-constitutional Obergefell ruling of 2015 redefining marriage. Justice Gorsuch shares Justice Scalia's judicial philosophy and we are confident he will rule to overturn the illegitimate marriage decision.

That means we are likely only one vote short of reinstating marriage in our nation, with rumors flying that another Court vacancy could occur soon with the retirement of one of the justices who voted to redefine marriage!

I am so grateful to the nearly 10,000 NOM members who grabbed an oar and actively worked with us to support Justice Gorsuch's confirmation. Please join me in praying for him, and for all the judges on the Supreme Court, that they be given wisdom and discernment to rule on cases based on the law and the constitution as it exists, not based on their own personal opinion of what the law and constitution should be.

This great victory shows what we can accomplish together. I look forward to many more victories this year, and in years to come!

Faithfully,

Brian Brown