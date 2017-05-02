Anti-Gay Pastor & Televangelist Under Investigation For Fraud, Tax Evasion

Photo: Facebook

Federal authorities raided the offices of anti-gay pastor and televangelist Benny Hinn, on Thursday.

Hinn has called homosexuality a "perversion" caused by fathers who don't hug their sons.

The Washington Post reports:

The search began about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hinn’s headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. According to Hinn’s website, he was in Paris. Lisa Slimak, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Dallas, said she was unable to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation. A message sent to Bennie Hinn Ministries went unanswered. Hinn was one of six television evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee in 2007. After three years, the committee made no definitive findings of wrongdoing.

ABC affiliate WFAA adds:

Hinn has a TV program called "This Is Your Day," which according to the website is one of the world’s most-watched Christian programs. Hinn is known for his so-called "healing powers" during his church services. Ole Anthony has been tracking Hinn for more than two decades. Anthony runs a non-profit called the Trinity Foundation, which monitors religious fraud. He's turned over hundreds of documents to the IRS. “The IRS has been loathed to investigate any religious organization," said Anthony. Anthony says Hinn has raised millions of dollars through his healing ministries. He said he believes some of the donations are mailed to offices that were searched Wednesday. “There is more fraud in the name of God, not just in America, but in the world, than any other kind of fraud,” said Anthony. In 1999, Hinn announced he was building a $30 million healing center in Irving and raised millions of dollars. The center was never built.

Benny Hinn Ministries shared the following post on Facebook, late last week:

As has been widely reported, Benny Hinn Ministries is cooperating fully with the governmental entities that are reviewing certain operations of the Church. The ministry has undergone intense scrutiny over the years, and we remain confident that there will again be a positive and speedy outcome in the days ahead. Pastor Benny appreciates the love, prayers, and support of our beloved partners as we continue to minister the saving and healing Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world.

In a 1995 sermon, Hinn said: