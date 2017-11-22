Anti-LGBT Summit Kicks Off With Interpretive Rainbow Flag Dance

MassResistance is a national anti-LGBT group that published a 600-page book dedicated to what they call the, "Hazards of Homosexuality."

And according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Massachusetts-based organization once referred to Boston Gay Pride as a “depraved” display, with “a great deal of obviously disturbed, dysfunctional, and extremely self-centered people whose aim was to push their agenda.”

And yet, for some reason, the group kicked off a recent anti-LGBT summit with an interpretive flag dance that wouldn't look out of place at a circuit party.

Have a look: