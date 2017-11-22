Anti-LGBT Summit Kicks Off With Interpretive Rainbow Flag Dance

Instinct Staff | November 22, 2017

MassResistance is a national anti-LGBT group that published a 600-page book dedicated to what they call the, "Hazards of Homosexuality."

And according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Massachusetts-based organization once referred to Boston Gay Pride as a “depraved” display,  with “a great deal of obviously disturbed, dysfunctional, and extremely self-centered people whose aim was to push their agenda.”

And yet, for some reason, the group kicked off a recent anti-LGBT summit with an interpretive flag dance that wouldn't look out of place at a circuit party. 

Have a look:

 

 

 

Comments

Leo
+1
0
-1
[-]

LMAO ridiculous! You're NOT gay? Okay... LMAO 

JRPratts
+1
0
-1
[-]

wtf?  :)

Add new comment

This Months Top Posts

Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Sexual Allegations!
Newlywed Milo Yiannopoulos Tells Australians To Vote 'No'