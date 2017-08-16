Anti-Trans Texas State 'Bathroom Bill' Dies
Finally, the freedom to flush!
After much criticism and debate, the Texas 'Bathroom Bill' was finally laid to rest. The House closed the special legislative session a day early after opposition from business leaders and civil rights groups had battled to defeat the bill. The proposed bill was an anti-trans, discriminatory act that would prohibit trans individuals in the public school system the right to choose which restroom aligned with their gender identity.
In a statement, JoDee Winterhof, a representative from the Human Rights Campaign, said:
Finally, Texans can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. Texans don’t want harmful, anti-transgender legislation.
The Texas Association of Business asserts that had the bill passed, Texas would have lost upwards of $5.6 billion through 2026 because of boycotts and resistance from corporate leaders and some of Texas largest employers.
That was a close one!
