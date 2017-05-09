Antonio Sabato Jr. To Run For Congress In California As A Republican

Former Calvin Klein model and General Hospital and Melrose Place star Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress in California as a Republican. He'll be challenging Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village).

Sabato Jr. filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

The Los Angeles Times reports that GOP strategist Charles Moran will serve as Sabato’s fundraiser. Strategist Jeff Corless will serve as a top adviser. Moran confirmed Sabato's plans to run.

According to the LA Times:

The 45-year-old was a vocal supporter of President Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and spoke on his behalf at that year’s Republican National Convention. In an interview at the time, he said that that then-President Obama was a Muslim, which is not true. Sabato said afterward that he was blacklisted by Hollywood producers because of his visible support for Trump. Moran said Sabato has long been interested in politics and public policy, but his experiences at the convention prompted him to consider running for office. Issues he plans to focus on are veterans’ needs and substance abuse, Moran said. “Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he’s going to be able to get more done — being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th [Congressional] District,” Moran said.

Hey, stranger things have certainly happened. Thoughts on Antonio's Congressional run?