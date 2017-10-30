Apparently, Chris Hemsworth Wants To Be Chris Pratt

Although they're already friends, Chris Hemsworth apparently wishes he were Chris Pratt.

Recently, the Thor: Ragnarok star shared to Instagram:

It’s true A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Honestly, we're quite happy to be living in a world where both men exist!

According to ET, Hemsworth has been enamored since he first met Pratt:

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt -- and went on set with him and the Guardians -- I was weirdly shaken. "I don't know why.”

He continued: