Apparently, Chris Hemsworth Wants To Be Chris Pratt

Instinct Staff | October 30, 2017

Although they're already friends, Chris Hemsworth apparently wishes he were Chris Pratt.

It’s true

Honestly, we're quite happy to be living in a world where both men exist!

According to ET, Hemsworth has been enamored since he first met Pratt:

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt -- and went on set with him and the Guardians -- I was weirdly shaken.

"I don't know why.”

He continued:

“He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

