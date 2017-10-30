Apparently, Chris Hemsworth Wants To Be Chris Pratt
Instinct Staff | October 30, 2017
Although they're already friends, Chris Hemsworth apparently wishes he were Chris Pratt.
Recently, the Thor: Ragnarok star shared to Instagram:
Honestly, we're quite happy to be living in a world where both men exist!
According to ET, Hemsworth has been enamored since he first met Pratt:
"The first time I really met Chris Pratt -- and went on set with him and the Guardians -- I was weirdly shaken.
"I don't know why.”
He continued:
“He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."
