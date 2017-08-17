Apple To Donate $2 Million To Fight White Supremacists, Nazis

Way to go, Apple!

In a memo to employees, CEO Tim Cook announced that his company will donate $2 million to anti-hate groups

From USA Today:

Cook sent a memo to employees Wednesday pledging the donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. The Montgomery, Alabama based SPLC is one of the leading groups that track the rise of hate groups. Cook is an Alabama native.

Apple is also encouraging employees to contribute as well, and is matching their payments by two to one through Sept. 30. Additionally, Apple is setting up a system in Apple’s iTunes software to let consumers directly donate to the SPLC, which Cook said would be operational within the next few days.