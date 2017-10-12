Apple, Google, And Other Companies Call On Supreme Court To Hear Gay Rights Case

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, are just four of the 76 major American corporations and organizations that have called on the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case in which a gay Georgia woman alleges her employer discriminated against her on the basis of her sexual orientation.

Jameka Evans worked as a hospital security officer at Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah from 2012 to 2013. During her employment, she says she was harassed and reprimanded for wearing a male uniform and keeping a short haircut.

From NBC News:

The question in her case is whether a federal law barring workplace discrimination "because of...sex" covers discrimination against someone because of their sexual orientation. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under President Barack Obama took the view that it does. But President Donald Trump's administration has argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars discrimination based on gender but doesn't cover sexual orientation. The businesses' court filing says they and their employees would benefit if the court agreed to take the case and rule that Title VII covers sexual orientation discrimination. "Businesses' first-hand experiences — supported by extensive social-science research — confirm the significant costs for employers and employees when sexual orientation discrimination is not forbidden by a uniform law, even where other policies exist against such discrimination," the businesses wrote in their brief. The organizations that joined the brief also include two sports teams, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Heat.

Airbnb, American Airlines, BASF, Deutsche Bank, Levi Strauss, MasterCard , Salesforce, and Uber are a few more of the companies who have called on SCOTUS to hear the case.