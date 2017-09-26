Archbishop: Same-Sex Couples Do Not Qualify For Marriage

Archbishop of Brisbane Mark Coleridge went on the record to state that he believes same-sex couples share a love "like the love of friends," and that they don't "qualify" for marriage.

Speaking to ABC Online, he says:

"That love is like the love of friends. "It is love and it is valuable but it's not and it can't be the kind of love that we call marriage."

Speaking of the 'rules' that 'protect' marriage, the Archbishop continues:

"Sibling marrying sibling has always been ruled out. "People underage have been disqualified from marrying but so too people of the same sex."

He later adds:

"I am concerned to clarify the language and I don't think it's enough to say that 'love is love'. "There's only one form of love, the many forms of love that we call marriage and that is between a man and a woman, supposedly lifelong and supposedly open to children."

