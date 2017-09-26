Are The Bhad Bitches Winning?!

Taylor Swift Loses Reign To Newcomer, Cardi B!

According to Entertainment Weekly, there is a new Queen of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts! Social media celebrity and former stripper, Cardi B, has taken the crown from Taylor Swift with the latest number one hit. Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” is a hypnotizing rap about one’s “glow up.”

A ‘glow up’ is watching someone go from the bottom of the totem pole to the top, in Cardi’s case, literally, in utter disbelief. You can only have a glow up if you are an underdog. Someone who, against all odds, accomplished their dreams and succeeded in where you were expected to fail.

Cardi raps about growing up in the projects to now having a house with a gate, getting her teeth fixed, and paying her mother’s bills. Not only are you able to jam out with Cardi because of her catchy lyrics, but you’ve got to give her credit for achieving what many others can only dream of. To add a cherry to this sundae: Cardi is breaking history as the second, unaccompanied, female rapper to hit the number one spot.

Along with Cardi’s success comes one young girl with a variety of names. Danielle Bregoli or The Cash Me Outside Girl or now, as what appears on her first album, Bhad Bhadie. Yes, the girl who threatened Dr. Phil and his audience and is constantly insulting Kylie Jenner. Bhadie/Bregoil/Outside Girl took the internet by storm and she hasn’t stopped. Now, she’s releasing music and still getting recognition from her viral fame. After being signed with Atlantic Records, the same company that represents Cardi, Bhadie hasn’t stopped being at the tip of everyone’s tongues. Her latest music video, “These Heaux [Hoes]”, she parodies her haters by having a group of protective mother’s protest her. The song…is really not that bad! I won't post it here, but seriously, it's actually...not that bad!

In the case of fifteen year old Bhadie, I once again can appreciate her glow up. She was advertised as a brat whose mother wanted her to change. Now, I’m sure- with Cardi- Bhadie is paying her mother’s bills. Hell, why would I hate someone who is living out their dreams and being successful while they’re at it?! I applaud both of these ladies and will be listening for their next hit. Seriously, I’m sold. They can’t get rid of me, I’m in way too deep!

Now, I sit here and question: Are these “bhad” girls winning? Taylor Swift has been usurped just three weeks after what was supposed to be her biggest hit yet. Is society getting tired of the good girl gimmick? Do we now need social media stars, such as Cardi and Bhadie, to supply us with our entertainment? I will say it is refreshing. Rather Swift, who is a bit…produced…we have been presented two other women who are open about coming from nothing and now have all they could ask for. They aren’t over produced or shoved down our throats. Instead, audiences are either relating to them or laughing at them. Either way, these bhad girls are…winning. Should the good girls take a back seat while the bhad girls duke it out? Should I never incorrectly type bad again?!

Hmm…

Don’t forget to check out Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” below: